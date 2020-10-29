Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s stock price has collected -11.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woodside Farms, Its Latest New-home Community in Seguin, Texas

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 2.00.

KBH currently public float of 73.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.45M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -11.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.25% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

KBH Trading at -10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.94. In addition, KB Home saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from MEZGER JEFFREY T, who sale 117,170 shares at the price of $37.66 back on Oct 23. After this action, MEZGER JEFFREY T now owns 987,490 shares of KB Home, valued at $4,412,622 using the latest closing price.

MEZGER JEFFREY T, the President and CEO of KB Home, sale 23,526 shares at $39.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that MEZGER JEFFREY T is holding 987,490 shares at $934,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

