Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went down by -5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.33. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.38, which is $4.34 above the current price. HP currently public float of 104.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.76M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.40% and a quarterly performance of -21.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Helmerich & Payne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of -35.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Sell” to HP, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

HP Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.72. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Benson Todd Willard, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Mar 09. After this action, Benson Todd Willard now owns 49,297 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $202,100 using the latest closing price.

Bell John R., the VP, Drilling Subsidiary of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $38.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Bell John R. is holding 72,426 shares at $348,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored