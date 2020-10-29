Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price has collected -4.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that 8×8, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 0.83.

EGHT currently public float of 100.58M and currently shorts hold a 18.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 1.16M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went down by -4.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.37% and a quarterly performance of -6.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for 8×8 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.17% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Summit Insights repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Summit Insights is $24 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EGHT, setting the target price at $15.25 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

EGHT Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Verma Vikram, who sale 4,116 shares at the price of $16.47 back on Oct 26. After this action, Verma Vikram now owns 4,046 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $67,799 using the latest closing price.

Zinn Matthew, the SVP-GC,Secretary and CPO of 8×8 Inc., sale 962 shares at $16.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Zinn Matthew is holding 36,260 shares at $15,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Equity return is now at value -87.00, with -25.80 for asset returns.

