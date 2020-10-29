Here’s Our Rant About Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.14. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ :COOP) Right Now?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COOP is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.42, which is $3.98 above the current price. COOP currently public float of 75.59M and currently shorts hold a 11.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COOP was 1.39M shares.

COOP’s Market Performance

COOP stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.36% and a quarterly performance of 39.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.81% for COOP stocks with a simple moving average of 59.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $30 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to COOP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

COOP Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 78.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Marshall Christopher G, who purchase 61,105 shares at the price of $9.62 back on Mar 11. After this action, Marshall Christopher G now owns 727,080 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $587,830 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Christopher G, the Vice Chairman & CFO of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., purchase 2,749 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Marshall Christopher G is holding 665,975 shares at $26,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at -3.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 597.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.67. Total debt to assets is 72.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 375.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

