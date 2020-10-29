Here’s Our Rant About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went down by -1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.07. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSAH currently public float of 54.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 184.71K shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.17% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of -4.38% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH fell by -3.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw -0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.

