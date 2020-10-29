Here’s How Your Trade Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Aggressively Right Now

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.55. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that ELS Reports Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE :ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.00, which is $13.07 above the current price. ELS currently public float of 173.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELS was 821.63K shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.64% and a quarterly performance of -12.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for ELS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $73 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

ELS Trading at -8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.38. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELS starting from Seavey Paul, who sale 17,836 shares at the price of $66.53 back on Aug 05. After this action, Seavey Paul now owns 132,304 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., valued at $1,186,577 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.75 for the present operating margin

+36.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +26.89. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.00. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 194.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.99. Total debt to assets is 58.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

