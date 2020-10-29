Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Extreme Networks Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75, which is $2.3 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 119.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.06M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.84% and a quarterly performance of 2.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Extreme Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.08% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $7.50 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw -37.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Aug 31. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 580,933 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $218,620 using the latest closing price.

Khanna Raj, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Khanna Raj is holding 169,883 shares at $97,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.50 for the present operating margin

+53.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at -13.38. The total capital return value is set at -10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.47. Equity return is now at value -304.60, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 8,902.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 49.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,240.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

