Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went down by -2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/20 that Whirlpool and 3 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE :CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $176.00, which is $19.78 above the current price. CCI currently public float of 406.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCI was 1.82M shares.

CCI’s Market Performance

CCI stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of -7.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for CCI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $172 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCI reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for CCI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCI, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.41. In addition, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from MARTIN J LANDIS, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $161.08 back on Oct 27. After this action, MARTIN J LANDIS now owns 7,500 shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), valued at $289,937 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN J LANDIS, the Director of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), purchase 6,250 shares at $161.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that MARTIN J LANDIS is holding 139,543 shares at $1,007,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.94 for the present operating margin

+38.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 2.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 228.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.53. Total debt to assets is 62.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 224.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

