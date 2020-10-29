Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Crestwood Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Preliminary 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE :CEQP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEQP is at 4.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $0.84 above the current price. CEQP currently public float of 50.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEQP was 716.43K shares.

CEQP’s Market Performance

CEQP stocks went down by -3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.29% and a quarterly performance of -3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for CEQP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEQP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEQP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to CEQP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

CEQP Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw -54.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.48 for the present operating margin

+5.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at -1.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.36. Total debt to assets is 44.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

