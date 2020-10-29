Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) went down by -1.83%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.84. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE :CLM) Right Now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.04 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CLM was 645.41K shares.

CLM’s Market Performance

CLM stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of 0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.19% for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.74% for CLM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

CLM Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

