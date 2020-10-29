Can Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Remain Competitive?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Eastern Insurance Group LLC Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of Auburn Insurance Agency, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.85 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 9.46M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.54% for the last 200 days.

EBC Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -3.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +21.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

