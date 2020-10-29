AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Whats New After Recent Earnings Report ?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that AIkido Pharma Inc. Provides Update on Its Next-Generation Chemotherapeutic Treatment DHA-dFdC

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 1.84M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly performance of -49.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -31.56% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5878. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -55.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.

