A Lesson to Learn: Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.43. The company's stock price has collected -3.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :WERN) Right Now?

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WERN is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Werner Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.71, which is $9.67 above the current price. WERN currently public float of 39.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WERN was 872.87K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN stocks went down by -3.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly performance of -10.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Werner Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.11% for WERN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $54 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WERN, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on September 24th of the current year.

WERN Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.35. In addition, Werner Enterprises Inc. saw 9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WERN starting from LEATHERS DEREK J, who sale 33,896 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Aug 27. After this action, LEATHERS DEREK J now owns 264,363 shares of Werner Enterprises Inc., valued at $1,593,078 using the latest closing price.

CALLAHAN CRAIG T, the Exec VP-Chief Commercial Offcr of Werner Enterprises Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that CALLAHAN CRAIG T is holding 26,846 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.28 for the present operating margin

+13.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises Inc. stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.91. Total debt to assets is 14.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

