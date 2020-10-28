Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Just Got Our Attention

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 19 hours ago that KFC selling its fried chicken-scented firelogs at Walmart

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE :YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.52, which is $2.58 above the current price. YUM currently public float of 300.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.54M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of 3.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Yum! Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.06% for YUM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $107 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

YUM Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.38. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Lowings Anthony, who sale 4,145 shares at the price of $98.39 back on Oct 19. After this action, Lowings Anthony now owns 45,360 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $407,827 using the latest closing price.

Skeans Tracy L, the Chief People Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,700 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Skeans Tracy L is holding 8,089 shares at $370,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Equity return is now at value -12.70, with 18.20 for asset returns.

Up to 100,000 companies now using “6G”?

Jeff Brown has made some incredible revelations before… The angel investor predicted the top tech stock on the S&P 500 in three of the last four years…

He unveiled the key piece inside Apple’s new iPhone – on stage in New Haven, CT – months before the phone has even hit the market.

In this video, I’m going to give you the name of this company for free – including the stock symbol.

Sponsored