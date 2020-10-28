We Analyzed the Future Direction of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), Here is What We Found

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/07/20 that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.23.

SCCO currently public float of 82.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 766.87K shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.73% and a quarterly performance of 17.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.90% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 32.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCCO, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.08. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Aug 13. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 9,014 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $63,140 using the latest closing price.

Casar Perez Alfredo, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 11,625 shares at $31.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Casar Perez Alfredo is holding 0 shares at $367,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.79 for the present operating margin

+39.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +20.39. The total capital return value is set at 20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.06. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 117.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.98. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Silicon Valley Visionary: “This Will Be the No. 1 Tech Stock of 2020.”

Jeff Brown is a tech investor known for his incredible success rate. In fact, he’s invested in 111 different tech startups… and made money on 95.3% of them.

Like Intabio, which developed a groundbreaking system to test biopharmaceuticals.

As of today, he estimates his investment is up 25,000%. He made 743% in three days on InfoSpace!

And now, he’s just released the details on his number one tech stock for 2019.

Click here to watch this valuable presentation.