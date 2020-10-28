Wall Street Pummels Zscaler Inc. (ZS) After Recent Earnings Report

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Zscaler Extends Strategic Partnership with VMware to Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ :ZS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Zscaler Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.95, which is -$0.91 below the current price. ZS currently public float of 73.50M and currently shorts hold a 10.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.35M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

ZS stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.38% and a quarterly performance of 17.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 250.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Zscaler Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for ZS stocks with a simple moving average of 54.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $190 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ZS, setting the target price at $171 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.89. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 219.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $150.11 back on Oct 08. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 144,546 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $3,152,241 using the latest closing price.

CANESSA REMO, the Chief Financial Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 14,165 shares at $145.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that CANESSA REMO is holding 398,552 shares at $2,064,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -11.90 for asset returns.

