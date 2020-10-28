Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.18, which is $3.23 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 154.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 1.23M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.15% and a quarterly performance of 10.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SEE, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

SEE Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.25. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Deily Karl R, who sale 9,239 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Oct 01. After this action, Deily Karl R now owns 167,357 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $369,560 using the latest closing price.

Deily Karl R, the Senior Vice President of Sealed Air Corporation, sale 9,239 shares at $40.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Deily Karl R is holding 176,596 shares at $371,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.14 for the present operating margin

+31.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +6.12. The total capital return value is set at 19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value -211.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

