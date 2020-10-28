Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 10.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected 18.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/20 that Why Now Is a Good Time to Invest in Avocados

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33. PLTR currently public float of 969.28M. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 48.34M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.99% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $11 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +18.12%. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 15.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Taylor Ryan D., who sale 33,177 shares at the price of $9.16 back on Oct 02. After this action, Taylor Ryan D. now owns 1,898,164 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $303,991 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 88,000 shares at $9.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 2,341,249 shares at $805,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

