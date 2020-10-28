Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.91. The company’s stock price has collected -5.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/22/20 that Dow Earnings Show Recovery Is Real. Why That’s Good News for All Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.00, which is $5.67 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 255.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 2.06M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of 7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.34% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LYB, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

LYB Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.06. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw -22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Coombs Daniel M, who purchase 4,400 shares at the price of $53.28 back on May 04. After this action, Coombs Daniel M now owns 43,396 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $234,422 using the latest closing price.

Patel Bhavesh V., the Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., purchase 4,654 shares at $49.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Patel Bhavesh V. is holding 207,375 shares at $229,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 20.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

