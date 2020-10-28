Is United Rentals Inc. (URI) a Keeper?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that United Rentals Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 2.27.

URI currently public float of 71.74M and currently shorts hold a 8.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 810.59K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went down by -7.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for United Rentals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $173 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $188. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to URI, setting the target price at $186 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

URI Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.95. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from ROOF DONALD C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $177.03 back on Sep 15. After this action, ROOF DONALD C now owns 0 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $885,150 using the latest closing price.

ROOF DONALD C, the Director of United Rentals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $175.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ROOF DONALD C is holding 15,015 shares at $1,755,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

