Is Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) a Keeper?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.94. The company’s stock price has collected -5.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.00, which is $20.83 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 159.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 956.45K shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went down by -5.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of 17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $159 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

SWK Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.67. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Raff Robert H Jr, who sale 3,032 shares at the price of $176.72 back on Oct 19. After this action, Raff Robert H Jr now owns 5,092 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $535,815 using the latest closing price.

Raff Robert H Jr, the President, Stanley Security of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 16,875 shares at $162.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Raff Robert H Jr is holding 10,092 shares at $2,733,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

