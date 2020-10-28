Is a Correction Looming Ahead for U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.29. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that U. S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ :USWS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USWS is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. USWS currently public float of 36.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USWS was 1.65M shares.

USWS’s Market Performance

USWS stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.19% and a quarterly performance of -22.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.14% for U.S. Well Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for USWS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USWS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USWS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for USWS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

USWS Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USWS rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3208. In addition, U.S. Well Services Inc. saw -82.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USWS starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Dec 30. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 3,014,603 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USWS

Equity return is now at value -564.40, with -51.90 for asset returns.

