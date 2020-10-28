Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vroom Inc. (VRM)

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s stock price has collected -13.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Announces Extension of Floorplan Commitment from Ally Financial

Is It Worth Investing in Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ :VRM) Right Now?

VRM currently public float of 89.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRM was 1.60M shares.

VRM’s Market Performance

VRM stocks went down by -13.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.27% and a quarterly performance of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Vroom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.56% for VRM stocks with a simple moving average of -19.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for VRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRM, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

VRM Trading at -20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM fell by -13.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.29. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -10.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

