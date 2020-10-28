Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.91. The company’s stock price has collected -1.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNS is at 1.18.

VRNS currently public float of 30.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNS was 303.63K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

VRNS stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.40% and a quarterly performance of 14.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Varonis Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.38% for VRNS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $150 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNS reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for VRNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VRNS, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

VRNS Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.32. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 57.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from VAN DEN BOSCH FRED, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED now owns 44,984 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

O’Boyle James, the SVP of Worldwide Sales of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 20,284 shares at $125.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that O’Boyle James is holding 109,899 shares at $2,543,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.89 for the present operating margin

+86.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -30.99. The total capital return value is set at -55.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.09. Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.88. Total debt to assets is 17.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

