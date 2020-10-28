Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Peter Herweck Elected to Teradyne’s Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.94, which is $2.79 above the current price. TER currently public float of 165.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 2.21M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.43% and a quarterly performance of -1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Teradyne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.49% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of 19.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $106 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TER, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

TER Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.72. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from TUFANO PAUL J, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $91.92 back on Oct 23. After this action, TUFANO PAUL J now owns 51,304 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $1,654,560 using the latest closing price.

TUFANO PAUL J, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 14,682 shares at $92.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that TUFANO PAUL J is holding 69,304 shares at $1,351,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.38 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 27.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 31.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.71. Total debt to assets is 16.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

