Here’s Our Rant About ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th

Is It Worth Investing in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGI) Right Now?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 260.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for ANGI Homeservices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.12, which is $5.3 above the current price. ANGI currently public float of 73.43M and currently shorts hold a 20.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANGI was 3.23M shares.

ANGI’s Market Performance

ANGI stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.70% and a quarterly performance of -27.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for ANGI Homeservices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for ANGI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANGI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

ANGI Trading at -9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, ANGI Homeservices Inc. saw 29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Hicks Bowman Angela R., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Oct 15. After this action, Hicks Bowman Angela R. now owns 338,606 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc., valued at $110,100 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Jamie, the CFO of ANGI Homeservices Inc., sale 4,273 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Cohen Jamie is holding 0 shares at $52,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+89.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.35. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

