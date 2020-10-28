Here’s How Your Trade C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Aggressively Right Now

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that C.H. Robinson Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.79, which is -$3.77 below the current price. CHRW currently public float of 133.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.41M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.12% and a quarterly performance of 4.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.61% for CHRW stocks with a simple moving average of 21.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $92 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CHRW, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

CHRW Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.52. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from SHORT BRIAN, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $103.41 back on Sep 30. After this action, SHORT BRIAN now owns 21,788 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $5,134 using the latest closing price.

Pinkerton Mac S, the Pres. of North America Trans. of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 500 shares at $98.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Pinkerton Mac S is holding 23,461 shares at $49,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.16 for the present operating margin

+8.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 25.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.36. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 93.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.22. Total debt to assets is 33.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 3.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

