Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Under Armour Inc. (UAA)?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Under Armour Inc. Cl C stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 25 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.36, which is -$3.17 below the current price. UAA currently public float of 382.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.40M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.60% and a quarterly performance of 17.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.28% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAA stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for UAA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UAA in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $14 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UAA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

UAA Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.87. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -36.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.06 for the present operating margin

+46.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +1.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.67. Total debt to assets is 26.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored