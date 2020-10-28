Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.11. The company’s stock price has collected -3.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Cheniere Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX :LNG) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNG is at 1.65.

LNG currently public float of 246.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.38M shares.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG stocks went down by -3.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.92% and a quarterly performance of -2.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Cheniere Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for LNG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNG reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for LNG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

LNG Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.43. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from Stephenson Aaron D., who sale 9,600 shares at the price of $52.41 back on Aug 19. After this action, Stephenson Aaron D. now owns 74,187 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $503,124 using the latest closing price.

BRANDOLINI NUNO, the Director of Cheniere Energy Inc., purchase 6,331 shares at $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that BRANDOLINI NUNO is holding 12,331 shares at $249,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.72 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +6.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

