Can OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Remain Competitive?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE :OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.56, which is $2.6 above the current price. OMF currently public float of 129.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMF was 837.54K shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.63% and a quarterly performance of 35.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for OneMain Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.55% for OMF stocks with a simple moving average of 31.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2019.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMF, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +20.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.49. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Conrad Micah R., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $18.86 back on May 13. After this action, Conrad Micah R. now owns 25,299 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $47,150 using the latest closing price.

Levine Jay N., the Director of OneMain Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Levine Jay N. is holding 2,673,519 shares at $437,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

