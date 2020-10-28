American Well Corporation (AMWL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Amwell to Report Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

AMWL currently public float of 133.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 4.20M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.88% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMWL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

AMWL Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -6.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.10. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

