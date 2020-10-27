Search
Home Business
Business

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Melissa Arnold

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) went down by -6.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $248.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/20 that Splunk Sees More Growth and Increased Customer Spending

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Workday Inc. (NASDAQ :WDAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDAY is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Workday Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $249.65, which is $36.06 above the current price. WDAY currently public float of 175.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDAY was 1.88M shares.

WDAY’s Market Performance

WDAY stocks went down by -7.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of 16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Workday Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.12% for WDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $275 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDAY reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for WDAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WDAY, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

WDAY Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.54. In addition, Workday Inc. saw 27.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Sauer Richard Harry, who sale 4,802 shares at the price of $224.05 back on Oct 15. After this action, Sauer Richard Harry now owns 73,818 shares of Workday Inc., valued at $1,075,871 using the latest closing price.

BHUSRI ANEEL, the Co-CEO of Workday Inc., sale 7,585 shares at $225.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that BHUSRI ANEEL is holding 340,266 shares at $1,707,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.04 for the present operating margin
  • +70.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc. stands at -13.27. The total capital return value is set at -14.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.40. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Workday Inc. (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 63.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.70. Total debt to assets is 23.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
Next articleT2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UBS Group AG (UBS) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nicola Day - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

9F Inc. (JFU) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links