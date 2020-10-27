Search
Why Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Ethane Eddington

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went down by -6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected -21.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Uxin Launches Proprietary Used Car Rating System

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

UXIN currently public float of 193.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 2.62M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went down by -21.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.40% and a quarterly performance of -23.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.00% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.24% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.73%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9997. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -58.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Equity return is now at value 570.60, with -86.20 for asset returns.

