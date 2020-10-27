Why Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) went up by 9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Successful Completion of Debt Restructuring – Strengthens Financial Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STAF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAF is at 3.03.

STAF currently public float of 6.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAF was 3.05M shares.

STAF’s Market Performance

STAF stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 132.89% and a quarterly performance of 73.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.57% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.62% for STAF stocks with a simple moving average of 99.55% for the last 200 days.

STAF Trading at 93.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.19%, as shares surge +132.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9518. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw 62.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Equity return is now at value 504.70, with -19.40 for asset returns.