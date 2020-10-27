Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) went down by -4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected -11.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/20 that A Chinese Retailer’s Stock Jumps in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE :MNSO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MINISO Group Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MNSO currently public float of 47.30M. Today, the average trading volume of MNSO was 5.78M shares.

MNSO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.27% for MNSO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

MNSO Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.90% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -11.64%. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw -11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.03 for the present operating margin
  • +30.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at -1.47. The total capital return value is set at 27.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Quick Links