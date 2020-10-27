Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -8.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The company’s stock price has collected 2.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Covid Is Crushing Cruise Stocks Again

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NCLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.78.

NCLH currently public float of 273.74M and currently shorts hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 27.77M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.02% and a quarterly performance of 18.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of -23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $26 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCLH, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

NCLH Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw -71.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $51.80 back on Feb 18. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 388,094 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $207,200 using the latest closing price.

Del Rio Frank J, the Pres. & CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 4,000 shares at $57.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Del Rio Frank J is holding 392,094 shares at $230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)

Related Articles

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UBS Group AG (UBS) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nicola Day - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

9F Inc. (JFU) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links