Wall Street Pummels International Game Technology PLC (IGT) After Recent Earnings Report

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) went down by -5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that IGT Launches the PeakSlant32 – the First Slot Cabinet in North America with Three 32-Inch Displays

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE :IGT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IGT is at 1.91.

IGT currently public float of 99.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IGT was 2.27M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT stocks went down by -6.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.89% and a quarterly performance of -3.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for International Game Technology PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.29% for IGT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

Societe Generale gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $8.20 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

IGT Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw -35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.