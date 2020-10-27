Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) went down by -8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.85. The company’s stock price has collected -15.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $400 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.44, which is $3.69 above the current price. TPTX currently public float of 30.83M and currently shorts hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPTX was 362.94K shares.

TPTX’s Market Performance

TPTX stocks went down by -15.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.02% and a quarterly performance of 54.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.26% for TPTX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPTX reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TPTX, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

TPTX Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPTX fell by -15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.29. In addition, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. saw 50.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPTX starting from Cui Jingrong Jean, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $65.81 back on Jun 09. After this action, Cui Jingrong Jean now owns 540,383 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., valued at $625,194 using the latest closing price.

Cui Jingrong Jean, the Director of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,500 shares at $63.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Cui Jingrong Jean is holding 549,883 shares at $1,173,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPTX

The total capital return value is set at -30.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.53. Equity return is now at value -27.90, with -27.00 for asset returns.

Based on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.23. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.57.