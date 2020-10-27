Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.53, which is $0.39 above the current price. PG currently public float of 947.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 6.01M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.44% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $166 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $128, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PG, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

PG Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.58. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Majoras Deborah P, who sale 71,391 shares at the price of $141.42 back on Oct 22. After this action, Majoras Deborah P now owns 74,165 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $10,096,258 using the latest closing price.

Keith R. Alexandra, the CEO – Beauty of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 79,380 shares at $143.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Keith R. Alexandra is holding 48,291 shares at $11,411,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.10 for the present operating margin
  • +51.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.36. The total capital return value is set at 20.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)?

Related Articles

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went down by -4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Clarivate Plc (CCC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

The Chart for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Denise Gardner - 0
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -3.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Remain Competitive?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Denise Gardner - 0
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.97. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Buy or Sell Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade UBS Group AG (UBS) Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -4.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is Ittella International LLC (TTCF) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nicola Day - 0
Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s Our Rant About The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

9F Inc. (JFU) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 3M Company (MMM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links