Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) went up by 7.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.36. The company’s stock price has collected -5.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that F5 Networks Shares Rally on Solid Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIV) Right Now?

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFIV is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for F5 Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.44, which is $23.49 above the current price. FFIV currently public float of 60.95M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIV was 754.84K shares.

FFIV’s Market Performance

FFIV stocks went down by -5.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.65% and a quarterly performance of -8.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for F5 Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for FFIV stocks with a simple moving average of 4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIV stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for FFIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FFIV in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $170 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIV reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for FFIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

FFIV Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIV rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.85. In addition, F5 Networks Inc. saw -10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIV starting from Lin Geng, who sale 718 shares at the price of $132.94 back on Oct 19. After this action, Lin Geng now owns 3,536 shares of F5 Networks Inc., valued at $95,451 using the latest closing price.

WHITE ANA MARIA, the EVP and Chief HR Officer of F5 Networks Inc., sale 257 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that WHITE ANA MARIA is holding 12,653 shares at $32,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.12 for the present operating margin

+83.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for F5 Networks Inc. stands at +19.07. The total capital return value is set at 34.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.08. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.