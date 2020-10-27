Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Citigroup Inc. (C)

by Nicola Day

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Citi & Plan International: Investments Enabling Girls to Complete Secondary Education Could Boost GDP in Emerging Economies by 10%

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.81.

C currently public float of 2.08B and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 23.75M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of -15.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.29% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -18.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $45 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $57.50. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

C Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.82. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Jacobs Lew W IV, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $44.09 back on Oct 14. After this action, Jacobs Lew W IV now owns 18,438 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $440,857 using the latest closing price.

REINER GARY M, the Director of Citigroup Inc., sale 485 shares at $102.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that REINER GARY M is holding 0 shares at $49,829 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links