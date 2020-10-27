Qudian Inc. (QD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -8.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s stock price has collected 6.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Qudian Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.38, which is $0.18 above the current price. QD currently public float of 152.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 2.59M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went up by 6.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.24% and a quarterly performance of -16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Qudian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -26.58% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3450. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw -70.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.10 for asset returns.