Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Melissa Arnold

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) went down by -10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected -26.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential Ingredients, Intent to Change Corporate Name, Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results and Pricing of $75 Million Equity Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ :PEIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEIX is at 3.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pacific Ethanol Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50. PEIX currently public float of 49.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEIX was 7.75M shares.

PEIX’s Market Performance

PEIX stocks went down by -26.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.73% and a quarterly performance of 465.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 1257.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.45% for Pacific Ethanol Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.66% for PEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 262.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEIX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for PEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEIX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $20.50 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEIX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for PEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to PEIX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

PEIX Trading at 20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEIX fell by -26.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,095.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, Pacific Ethanol Inc. saw 1118.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEIX starting from McGregor Bryon T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Aug 27. After this action, McGregor Bryon T now owns 287,725 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc., valued at $17,750 using the latest closing price.

KOEHLER NEIL M, the Co-President & Co-CEO of Pacific Ethanol Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that KOEHLER NEIL M is holding 921,699 shares at $167,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -3.22 for the present operating margin
  • -0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Ethanol Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 122.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

