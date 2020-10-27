Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.27. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/22/20 that What to Know Ahead of Intel’s Earnings Report

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.62, which is -$9.46 below the current price. TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 10.78M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.95% and a quarterly performance of 12.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of 36.57% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.34. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 17.40 for asset returns.