Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) went up by 19.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Synalloy Announces Retirement of Craig Bram and Appointment of Chris Hutter as Interim CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ :SYNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNL is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Synalloy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. SYNL currently public float of 7.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYNL was 28.05K shares.

SYNL’s Market Performance

SYNL stocks went up by 2.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.61% and a quarterly performance of -45.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Synalloy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.70% for SYNL stocks with a simple moving average of -42.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYNL stocks, with BB&T Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SYNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYNL in the upcoming period, according to BB&T Capital Mkts is $23 based on the research report published on October 10th of the previous year 2013.

SYNL Trading at -11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNL rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Synalloy Corporation saw -68.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNL starting from Roberson Maria Haughton, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $5.90 back on Sep 11. After this action, Roberson Maria Haughton now owns 6,808 shares of Synalloy Corporation, valued at $5,900 using the latest closing price.

Callander Anthony A, the Director of Synalloy Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Callander Anthony A is holding 21,020 shares at $4,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synalloy Corporation stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.55. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Synalloy Corporation (SYNL), the company’s capital structure generated 106.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.58. Total debt to assets is 41.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.