Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG)?

by Ethane Eddington

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) went up by 10.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected 33.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Driving Partnership And Performance In Mobile Marketing

Is It Worth Investing in Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ISIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISIG is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Insignia Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. ISIG currently public float of 8.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISIG was 391.53K shares.

ISIG’s Market Performance

ISIG stocks went up by 33.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.99% and a quarterly performance of 19.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 48.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.70% for Insignia Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.03% for ISIG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.73% for the last 200 days.

ISIG Trading at 30.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.85%, as shares surge +50.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISIG rose by +33.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7638. In addition, Insignia Systems Inc. saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISIG starting from Funicular Fund, LP, who sale 772,799 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Oct 22. After this action, Funicular Fund, LP now owns 585,000 shares of Insignia Systems Inc., valued at $817,621 using the latest closing price.

Funicular Fund, LP, the 10% Owner of Insignia Systems Inc., sale 225,000 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Funicular Fund, LP is holding 1,357,799 shares at $406,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -16.47 for the present operating margin
  • +21.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insignia Systems Inc. stands at -22.87. The total capital return value is set at -25.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.65. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

