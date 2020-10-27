Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Celsion Corporation (CLSN)?

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went up by 12.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CLSN currently public float of 32.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 988.65K shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.82% and a quarterly performance of -43.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.50% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.06% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at -21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6585. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw -63.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSN starting from Martinez Alberto R Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Martinez Alberto R Jr now owns 45,000 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $4,500 using the latest closing price.

Martinez Alberto R Jr, the Director of Celsion Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Martinez Alberto R Jr is holding 40,000 shares at $8,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Equity return is now at value -107.80, with -46.10 for asset returns.