Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED)?

by Ethane Eddington

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) went up by 77.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected -13.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that 1847 Goedeker Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of 100% Ownership in Appliances Connection, a Leading Online Retailer of Household Appliances with Projected 2020 Revenue of $300M

Is It Worth Investing in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX :GOED) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 1847 Goedeker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GOED currently public float of 1.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOED was 34.03K shares.

GOED’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.93% for 1847 Goedeker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.05% for GOED stocks with a simple moving average of 59.04% for the last 200 days.

GOED Trading at 61.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +111.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOED rose by +79.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, 1847 Goedeker Inc. saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2.09 for the present operating margin
  • +8.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1847 Goedeker Inc. stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

