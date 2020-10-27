Search
Is Nokia Corporation (NOK) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Dunkin Brands, Selecta Biosciences, Nokia, Pinterest, or Snap?

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corporation (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Nokia Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.16, which is $0.8 above the current price. NOK currently public float of 5.36B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 28.75M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.90% and a quarterly performance of -1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Nokia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.94% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, Nokia Corporation saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

