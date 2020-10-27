Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

by Ethane Eddington

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) went down by -16.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.14. The company’s stock price has collected -24.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/24/20 that Revolution Medicines Reports Progress and Expansion of Combination Strategy with RMC-4630 as Therapeutic Backbone for RAS-Addicted Cancers

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ :RVMD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Revolution Medicines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $8.58 above the current price. RVMD currently public float of 43.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVMD was 429.30K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD stocks went down by -24.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.43% and a quarterly performance of 34.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for Revolution Medicines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.56% for RVMD stocks with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $55 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RVMD, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

RVMD Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD fell by -24.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from ANDERSON ELIZABETH M, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Oct 15. After this action, ANDERSON ELIZABETH M now owns 26,990 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $215,100 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ELIZABETH M, the Director of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 220 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that ANDERSON ELIZABETH M is holding 31,770 shares at $9,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -106.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -95.25. The total capital return value is set at -42.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

